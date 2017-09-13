College axes conservative event over 'mere threat' of antifa

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Controversial economist and author Charles Murray was recently disinvited from speaking at Assumption College due to alleged safety concerns.

The Boston Globe, in an article highlighting Murray’s recent appearance at Harvard University, mentions in passing that it had been informed by Murray of the disinvitation, reporting that Murray had been invited by faculty to speak at the college, but that the offer was later revoked, which Murray called “very sad.”

Meanwhile, The Telegram confirmed with both the university and the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Murray’s employer, that the disinvitation had nothing to do with his research, but was based solely on the school’s inability to respond in the event of a violent protest such as occurred at Middlebury College earlier this year.