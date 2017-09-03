College rejects calls to yank mural with KKK image

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Indiana University says it has “no plans” to remove a mural located on its campus that depicts members of the Ku Klux Klan amid requests the university strip the artwork from a lecture hall.

The university’s decision to leave the mural in place follows a petition created by a former student demanding the mural be removed from Woodburn Hall.

It is part of a 22-panel mural series painted by 20th century artist Thomas Hart Benton. The specific panel being sought for removal is titled “Parks, the Circus, the Klan, the Press” and includes a depiction of members of the Ku Klux Klan and a burning cross.