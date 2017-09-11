Congressman demands Russia-collusion probe – into Hillary

WASHINGTON – Democrats have been probing for more than a year allegations that the Trump administration colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election but have not presented any evidence.

Yet, the ties of Hillary Clinton and her family’s foundation to Russia have been ignored.

As secretary of state, Clinton approved a deal to sell Uranium One, a company that controlled a fifth of U.S. uranium production, to the Russian atomic agency Rosatom. As reported by the New York Times, nine investors in the deal funneled $145 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Later, her husband received, among other things, a $500,000 speaker fee from a Moscow-based investment bank while Clinton was secretary of state.

As the investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia stretches on, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is demanding a special prosecutor investigate the president’s former opponent.

Rohrabacher says Congress should probe possible collusion between the Clinton Foundation and Russia.

Sen. Tom Coburn has come up with the answer to a Washington bureaucracy that doesn’t seem to care about the Constitution or the American people: An Article V convention, which he describes in “Smashing the DC Monopoly: Using Article V to Restore Freedom and Stop Runaway Government.”

The significant donations Russian financiers made to the Clinton Foundation should not be overlooked, Rohrabacher said in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce.

“These hearing should take a close look at possible involvement Hillary Clinton may have had with Russian financiers who donated heavily to the Clinton Foundation. There is ample evidence to justify an under-oath examination of the relationship between the donations and the 2013 CFIUS approval of the sale of America’s uranium reserves,” Rohrabacher wrote.

Rohrabacher, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, claimed to have obtained “new evidence” the Obama administration was aware of Clinton’s involvement in the Uranium One scandal.

“This request is prompted by new evidence that the Obama administration had prior knowledge of possible bribery and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act involving state-owned Russian nuclear industry figures, the Clinton Foundation, and Americans prior to the CFIUS approval of the uranium transaction,” the letter states.

“We can no longer wait,” Rohrabacher concluded, “to fully inform the American people of alleged criminal collusion by the previous administration with the Russians.”

In an interview with Fox News last week, Rohrabacher said the allegation of Russian collusion is a ruse that amounts to a massive scandal in itself.

“Once we know the Russians weren’t involved, then we have to understand that this massive propaganda campaign, his historic con-job that happened after the election to prevent our president from exercising the powers granted to him by the voters, this is one of the great political crimes committed against the American people in our history.”

After meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in August, Rohrabacher claimed Assange is privy to information that could completely disprove claims that Russia and Trump colluded to rig the presidential election.

Assange, who has resided in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition to the United States, reportedly pledged to exchange the “information that will be of dramatic importance to the United States” in exchange for a pardon from Trump.

The WikiLeaks founder asked Rohrabacher to relay information to President Trump regarding the DNC hacking last year.

The recent news that then-FBI Director James Comey had drafted an “exoneration speech” for Hillary Clinton two months before his infamous July 5 public statement also has prompted new demands for a special counsel to investigate the Clinton email scandal.

According to a Rasmussen poll, a majority of voters believe Hillary Clinton’s entire FBI file should be released.

Former FBI supervisory agent James Gagliano is calling on a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s email.

“The disgraceful unabated leaks sympathetic to the anti-Trump collective continue to hobble the current White House’s ability to get anything accomplished. And while they serve to burnish the former administration’s questionable decision-making and partisan calculus in the Clinton email investigation, this is the point where a moral imperative meets an overwhelming amount of evidence,” he wrote.

Gagliano demanded Clinton be held to the same standard as Trump regarding Russia.

“It is also where an abundance of smoke makes necessary the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the probable fire. And though a decision to do just that will be assuredly maligned as a partisan effort, I feel the American people deserve to know why a politician was presumably treated differently than you or I would,” he wrote. “If we deem the Russian collusion investigation appropriate and necessary, should we not also appeal to the attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor in the email matter as well?”

Sen. Tom Coburn has come up with the answer to a Washington bureaucracy that doesn’t seem to care about the Constitution or the American people: An Article V convention, which he describes in “Smashing the DC Monopoly: Using Article V to Restore Freedom and Stop Runaway Government.”