Cops gun down deaf man as neighbors shout, 'He can't hear you!'

(NBC News) A deaf man carrying a metal pipe was fatally shot by Oklahoma City police on Tuesday night as neighbors frantically tried to tell officers that he couldn’t hear their commands.

Magdiel Sanchez, 35, was shot and Tasered on a porch on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. after he allegedly advanced toward officers following a hit-and-run involving his father, Police Capt. Bo Mathews said Wednesday.

The encounter unfolded after witnesses called police to report the hit-and-run, and said the driver, Sanchez’s father, had fled the scene and driven to the residence. Mathews did not know if anyone was injured in the crash, but said the car hadn’t struck anyone. Sanchez was not in the car at the time of the hit-and-run and had no criminal history, officials said.