Corey Lewandowski dishes on Trump's bold plan for black America

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump repeatedly called for a “new deal for black America” during the 2016 presidential race and criticized years of Democratic Party rule for leaving black Americans behind.

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed – what the hell do you have to lose?” Trump asked black voters in an unscripted moment on the campaign trail.

As the Republican presidential nominee, and now as commander in chief, Trump has repeatedly weathered leftist accusations of bigotry.

But President Trump is adhering to his promise, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Wednesday at a gathering of black entrepreneurs in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at an economic policy summit for the group Black Americans For A Better Future in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Lewandowski explained how Trump’s new tax-reform measures will create jobs for all Americans, particularly those in the black community who experienced economic decline under the Obama administration.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The president’s new tax-reform policy will have an immediate and advantageous economic impact on the African-American community, Lewandowski told WND at the event.

What has President Trump has done to help black Americans?

“He’s started to remove the overburdening regulations that our small business owners face,” Lewandowski explained. “What that means is opportunity for them to no longer be pejorative – the government – against the small business owners, which means access to more capital.”

He continued: “His tax plan is going to take the highest tax rate that business are paying right now – 35 percent – propose that down to 15 percent. What that means is, if you are spending less money on taxes, then you have an opportunity there to spend more money on employees and growing a small business.”

Lewandowski blasted the left for perpetuating propaganda accusing the president of racism. He said Trump’s intent is to better the lives of all Americans.

“The president has been very clear, he wants the country to be great for everybody,” Lewandowski said. “The mainstream media want to label the president a bunch of things that are factually incorrect. The American people are very, very smart. They know that is not the case. And what they know is that it’s about stimulating the economy. It’s about growing jobs, making sure that he has input from all resources available to him, and then implementing what is best.

“Mainstream media want to make everything about race because that’s a sexy story. But we all know it’s not about race. It’s about making America great again.”

Historically, Democratic Party nominees have received at least 82 percent of the black vote, with the exception of John F. Kennedy, who garnered 68 percent in 1960, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. Ninety-five percent of the black vote went to Barack Obama in 2008. And during his 2012 re-election bid, he received 93 percent.



In the past 80 years, no Republican presidential nominee has done better than Dwight Eisenhower’s 39 percent in his 1956 re-election bid.



Only 8 percent of blacks voted for Trump, while 88 percent voted for Hillary Clinton, according to Edison Research.h.



While Barack Obama won nore than 90 percent of the black vote, Trump has done more for black economic progress in a few months than Obama did in eight years, Heritage Foundation’s Stephen Moore noted in August.



“Black incomes from 2009 to 2014 fell more for blacks than any other racial or ethnic group,” Moore explained in an opinion article for the Hill. “The black unemployment rate has fallen by a full percentage point in the last year, black labor force participation is up, and the number of black Americans with a job has risen by 600,000 from last year. Preliminary data show black wages and incomes up since the election.”



Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Trump outlined the framework of his tax plan Wednesday afternoon, pledging it would restore the American dream for working families.

The new tax plan, he explained, promotes pro-family policies like the expansion of the child tax credit and eliminating the marriage penalties. It would also eliminate the alternative minimum tax, end the “death tax” permanently and encourage more companies to bring jobs back to the United States.

“We want our companies to hire and grow in America, to raise wages for American workers, and to help rebuild American cities and towns,” Trump said. “That is how we will all succeed and grow together – as one team, one people, and one American family.”

Trump’s plans for tax reform and job creation will change the electoral map, Lewandowski claimed.

“What the president said on the campaign trail and has now followed through on is – you need to make sure that jobs are the primary driver because jobs are universal. If you have more money in your pocket, you’re more likely to be working every day, which means you’ll create environment and you are giving back to the community,” he said. “If the president can help create jobs, create the environment where the economy grows greater than 1 percent, which is what it was under Barack Obama, the people are more likely to become productive members of society. And I think that is exactly what the president wants.”

Policy analysts attribute the 40 percent jobless rate for black men in central cities to an increase of violent crime in many urban neighborhoods.

President Trump has been strongly criticized for suggesting federal troops might be needed to bring down the soaring murder rates in many urban neighborhoods.

Trump will not only help the black community by implementing tax reform to stimulate the economy and grow jobs, Lewandowski explained, but his administration is also directing federal law enforcement to partner with local governments and reduce crime in inner cities.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions now is cracking down on MS-13 – the gangs,” Lewandowski said. “Federal law enforcement officers are going in and working with state and federal authorities so they can stop these gang members who are just destroying communities – going in and stopping the gangs in Chicago. [They’re] working with the local police there, asking them if they need additional federal resources to come in – so that people are free to walk down the streets of the South Side of Chicago at 10, 11 or 12 o’clock at night. If they need that to be safe. This administration is willing to give them those resources.”

Lewandowski told the mostly black attendees of the summit they shouldn’t be ashamed of identifying as “conservative” or “Republican” in light of the liberal narrative about the GOP.

“It’s OK to be a conservative, Republican business owner who also happens to be black,” he said. “If you’re in the media, they tell you that you are on the wrong side. You shouldn’t support this president. You shouldn’t support him because he’s been bad for everybody except the billionaires. That’s not true.”

All American entrepreneurs will benefit from the president’s plan for tax overhaul, Lewandoski said during his speech.

“Every mom and pop who operates from a carpenter shop, to a dry-cleaning operation, to a plumber’s operation to everything else, is going to get a tax break – it’s going to go from 35 percent to 15 percent. That’s the way to stimulate the economy,” he said. “That’s what the liberals and the career politicians don’t understand. What they don’t understand is by giving business owners the opportunity to have more money in their pocket, you know what business owners do? They reinvest in their community, and they hire more people. That is what has made our country great.”

The organizer of the summit, Raynard Jackson, chairman of Black Americans For A Better Future, argued that the GOP can attract black voters with entrepreneurial incentives.

“If you want to get more blacks involved in the Republican Party, the black entrepreneur is just low-hanging fruit. They already are successful business people. They already understand the need for lower taxes, less regulation,” Jackson told WND. “The only obstacle is the Republican Party hasn’t effectively reached out to them and asked them to a part of the policymaking process.

If Trump engages with the black and Latino community, he can overcome liberal propaganda, Jackson said.

“Nobody has a more powerful platform than the president of the United States, if he effectively uses that like he has the ability to – yes,” Jackson said. “He needs policy substance behind it. This tax bill he released today provides an opportunity for us to have a policy discussion within the frameworks of what the president is proposing on this tax bill.”

Former White House chief strategist and current Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen Bannon was slated to speak at the entrepreneur summit, but was still in Alabama following Judge Roy Moore’s win of Tuesday night’s Republican primary runoff for a Senate seat.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!