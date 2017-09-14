Couple takes in dozens of foster kids following Hurricane Irma

(WPEC-TV) A Boca Raton couple has taken in dozens of foster children with nowhere to go after Hurricane Irma.

Marc Bell and his wife Jennifer have the room in their home and the care in their hearts to help the children who were forced out of their emergency shelters after the hurricane.

“At noon yesterday, we got a phone call from the SOS Children’s Village Florida saying we need help,” Marc Bell said. “We’ve been evicted from our shelters and we don’t know where to bring the kids, and we’re not getting any help from the county what do I do? And I said bring them here.”

The children’s foster care community in Broward County is without power.