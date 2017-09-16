DACA supporters linked to communists, jihadists

President Trump has announced he is repealing Barack Obama’s unilateral and unconstitutional amnesty for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants. And several leading Democrats are furious.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., has declared current White House chief of staff and former Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly “a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.”

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., accused Trump of being willing to “coddle the neo-Nazis and the KKK” and bemoaned a “cruel decision.”

And protests have exploded nationwide, including at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., where protesters chanted slogans in Spanish.

Why are Democrats so angry about attempts to enforce immigration law? And why are those who want open borders unwilling to require immigrants to speak English, even as they claim everyone in the world should have the privilege of becoming an American citizen?

A blockbuster new documentary reveals the disturbing answers to these questions.

In “The Enemies Within,” investigative researcher Trevor Loudon exposes the master plan to create a permanent liberal majority by flooding America with millions of voters hostile to its founding principles. But “The Enemies Within” also claims forces dedicated to the destruction of the nation have even penetrated the national security bureaucracy, endangering all Americans and the entire system of constitutional government.

This includes both the Communist Party and various Islamic groups linked to terrorism. Such extremists work at the very highest levels of the Democratic Party.

Consider Democrat Party Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison. As “The Enemies Within” reveals, Ellison worked closely with members of the Communist Party when beginning his career. Ellison himself even endorsed the breakup of the United States and a separate state for blacks.

Loudon, who has researched communism and leftist movements for decades, says Ellison has a long partnership with anti-American movements, dating back to when he was a student.

“During his student days Ellison was very close to the Maoists of Freedom Road Socialist Organization,” he told WND. “They believed in the Communist Party’s old 1930s dream of a black state in the South to split and weaken America to Soviet advantage. It’s no wonder then that Ellison supported a similar notion.”

As Loudon details in “The Enemies Within,” communists and other leftists often make themselves indispensable to “mainstream” Democrats by performing the grunt work of campaigns. Once entrenched at the highest levels of power, these extremists malevolently attempt to implement immigration, national security and fiscal policies that will weaken and destroy the United States.

It’s no wonder liberals are so upset that Trump is restoring border security. His actions are disrupting the leftist plan to abolish America forever, the documentary asserts.

And that plan is very advanced. “The Enemies Within” details the terrifying extent to which radicals who have overtly declared their anti-American intentions are taking control of the very institutions meant to protect Americans.

