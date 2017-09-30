Day set aside to pray for peace of Jerusalem

Whenever country-rock superstar Charlie Daniels writes a Soap Box commentary, he closes by including the words “pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

On Sunday, the first Sunday in October 2017, millions will be joining his request.

It’s the annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, and it’s designated to raising global awareness and unite believers around the world to “cry out to God on behalf of this troubled, but strategic land and the Israeli people.”

“It is expected there will be at least 175 participating nations and 500 million believes praying,” officials with Liberty Counsel, a religious rights organization that officially supports the Middle East democracy.

“The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem began in 2002 in meetings with leading political and religious leaders from Israel and the United States and is now a global prayer movement. The vision is ‘for sustained, fervent, and informed global intercession for the plans and purposes of God for Jerusalem and all her people,'” Liberty Counsel explained.

“Psalm 122:6 says, ‘Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee,'” said Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel. He also serves as chief of Christians in Defense of Israel and is founder of Covenant Journey, which takes visitors to Israel.

“We should pray for Israel and its people. That small country and the Israeli people are a priority to Him and we must stand with them. I encourage every believer in Jesus to join me in prayer for Israel, not only for the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, but every day. Israel has more legitimate and historical right to its land than any country in the world but has endured so much animosity for its mere existence,” said Staver.

Staver noted 2017 is historic for Israel, as it is the 50th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem, the 95th anniversary of the Mandate for Palestine, and the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, both of which established the historic and legal right of the Jews to the land.

Staver noted 2017 is historic for Israel, as it is the 50th anniversary of the unification of Jerusalem, the 95th anniversary of the Mandate for Palestine, and the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, both of which established the historic and legal right of the Jews to the land.

“Remember, when the Messiah returns, every nation will be judged on the basis of how it treated ‘the brethren,’ meaning the Jewish people and the nation of Israel,” he explains.

“It’s hard to believe, but most of the world still does not see the nation of Israel as physical and spiritual proof of Bible prophecy. For me, it’s hard to comprehend the reality of the rebirth and resurrection of a nation, culture and language after 2,000 years. Of course, it’s never happened with any other nation in history, even without any well-documented accompanying prophecies raising the expectation.”

Of the Day of Prayer, Jack Hayford, of the Foursquare Church, said, “To pray for the peace of Jerusalem is to pray, ‘Lord, let your Kingdom come and Your will be done on earth, not only in the ultimate revelation of His King coming from Heaven, but in the present revelation of God’s peace as it comes into our hearts in a trouble world, to bring to the heartbeat center of the world, something of a peace that alleviates the tensions, the hatred, the bombings, the torments.'”

