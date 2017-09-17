Dear Pat, is there nothing you can do?

Re: Pat Buchanan’s “A ‘read-my-lips’ moment for Trump?”

I have waited 17 years to be able to afford to bring my fiancée to America. Yes, we could have tried to sneak across the Canada border as my family’s land literally has pillars that state American border. We could have tried to sneak through Mexico, as my family has a house there. One can cross early Sunday morning, as agents like to sleep in that day. We could have stowed her in the back of a boat or something.

Yes, I could have brought her here and got her pregnant. But I am shamed to do something illegal. So over the years, through programs we set up to try to get her here legally with a job, corrupt people were brought here. Both sides were fully aware and allowed it.

Pat, after all these years, you were vindicated with your warnings to America. Have you contemplated anything more you can do before you throw in the towel? I would have to imagine even a large portion of the dark state that runs the republic agrees with you. You know the types of people who serve, the types of people who don’t care who the president is, as above that is a republic.

Honestly Pat, your books and op eds served a purpose. But I think you can do something more. You’re not like Ron Paul, who presented another perspective and just left it there. I don’t advocate revolution or civil disobedience. Isn’t there a third option? Can’t you at least ask your audience if there’s a third option to solve this influx of people who are willing to break the law?

Or should we change our minds and perhaps see them as go-getters and drum up an economy that is more important than morality itself to a society?

David Seyler