(The Hill) Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) is calling on African-Americans to avoid visiting the White House until President Trump apologizes for attacking NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

“Every black person ought to give some serious consideration, if you get an invitation, as to whether you will go to the White House until he either retracts that statement or does something else to atone, because this requires atonement,” Green said in an appearance on SiriusXM radio’s “Joe Madison Show,” as first reported by CNN.