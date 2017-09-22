Dem. lawmaker's $51K bill for psychic part of corruption trial

(Austin Statesman) As they prepare for state Rep. Dawnna Dukes’ corruption trial next month, Travis County prosecutors are prepared to present evidence that she showed up to work at the Capitol impaired, hid a cellphone from investigators and spent more than $51,000 on an online psychic.

Those accusations are among 19 “extraneous acts” contained in a court document prosecutors had to file this week to reveal to Dukes’ attorneys matters they intend to bring up in her misdemeanor trial, scheduled for Oct. 16.

It is not clear how many of the details outlined in the court records relate to the charge that Dukes faces. The Austin Democrat is accused of giving a taxpayer-funded raise to a legislative aide to cover gas money for driving Dukes’ daughter to and from school.