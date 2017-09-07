Dennis Rodman: Trump should let me handle Kim Jong Un

(San Jose Mercury News) Dennis Rodman calls President Donald Trump a friend, but he thinks he’d do a better job than his former “Celebrity Apprentice” boss in convincing Kim Jong Un he shouldn’t launch a nuclear attack against the United States.

In an interview with the British TV show “Good Morning Britain,” the former NBA star said he was just the guy to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the New York Post reported. That’s because he’s not “crazy sometimes” like Trump, and he’s established a good rapport with the North Korean despot over his five visits to that foreboding, Stalinist nation.

“For me to go over there and see [Kim] as much as I have, I basically hang out with him all the time. We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together. We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing, we hardly ever talk politics and that’s the good thing,” said Rodman, who at 6-foot-7 is a full foot taller than the Korean dictator.

“I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together,” Rodman said.