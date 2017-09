(Fox News) Former CIA operative Valerie Plame has apologized for tweeting an anti-Semitic article that blames “America’s Jews” for the country’s wars.

Her sharing of the Unz Review article, titled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars,” led to outrage on social media.

After the backlash, Wilson said she didn’t read the article thoroughly and had only paid attention to its criticism of neoconservatives.

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz says this story is “much, much worse” than the media has presented it.