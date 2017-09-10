'Disorientation' guide calls Israel 'white supremacist state'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A Tufts University student-made “disorientation” guide refers to Israel as a “white supremacist state” and slams the campus Hillel for “exploit(ing) black voices for their own pro-Israel agenda.”

The guide, created by leftist activist students for those like themselves, “suggests resources for students of color, low-income students, the LGBT community and women,” according to Haaretz. Similar guides are offered at other colleges as “official” alternatives.

The Tufts guide specifically denigrates Israel and Hillel in the section “Israel Apartheid Week.”

“The use of strong language is meant to be jarring,” said the gender-specific pronoun-shunning Emmett Pinsky, who worked on the guide. “The disorientation guide is meant to be jarring, and is meant to make you stop and think.