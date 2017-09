(THE TENNESSEAN) While she was on stage at the Emmy Awards Sunday night, Dolly Parton didn’t say a single word about Donald Trump or the state of U.S. politics.

But for many viewers, her presence during one of the show’s most anti-Trump moments spoke volumes.

The country star reunited with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — her castmates in the 1980 movie “9 to 5” — to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a miniseries.