Dow closes at record high

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed mostly lower on Thursday after strong inflation data raised the possibility of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 50 points posted intraday and closing records, with Boeing and United Technologies contributing the most to the gains. Boeing company said late Wednesday it will raise production of its 787 Dreamliner jets to 14 per month in 2019.

The S&P 500 briefly hit an intraday record before closing 0.1 percent lower, with telecommunications leading decliners and utilities outperforming. The Nasdaq composite underperformed, declining 0.5 percent.