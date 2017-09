(CNBC) — U.S. stocks traded higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting. Wall Street also cheered a big defense industry deal.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65 points and hit a record. Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributed the most to the gains.

The S&P 500 also hit an all-time high, rising 0.1 percent, as financials rose more than 1 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite hit a record before hovering around the flatline.