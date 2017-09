(CNBC) U.S. stocks closed mostly higher as health care stocks recovered most of their losses. The Dow closed out its second consecutive week of gains, up 0.4 percent on the week.

Health care stocks, which were one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 earlier in the day, climbed more than half a percent from session lows to attempt slight gains. Top gainers included Centene, HCA Healthcare and Universal Health Services.

The move in biotech and pharmaceutical stocks came after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Friday said he “cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham Cassidy proposal.