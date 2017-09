(London Standard) Staff from two of London’s top museums became embroiled in a hilarious public spat – over who would win in a fight.

Science Museum curators clashed with staff from the Natural History Museum as part of Twitter’s #AskACurator day.

Social media users were made to imagine dinosaurs sparring with robots after one asked which team of curators would win in a “staff battle”.

Each argued its collection was the stronger arsenal, with the Science Museum brandishing its Polaris nuclear missile as the NHM threatened to deploy lava.