Epic fail! NBC anchor botches 'Constitution' to whack Roy Moore

NBC News anchor and political director Chuck Todd launched a slam at Judge Roy Moore, now the GOP Senate candidate to replace Alabama’s Jeff Sessions, who now is the U.S. attorney general.

It was a big fail.

Todd claimed that Moore, long known for his conservative values and strict originalist interpretation of the Constitution, “doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written.”

He played a brief clip of the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice stating: “Our rights don’t come from government, they don’t come from the Bill of Rights. They come from Almighty God.”

Todd commented: “Roy Moore, where the phrase ‘Christian conservative’ doesn’t even begin to describe him, could very well be your next senator. If you don’t understand just how freaked out some folks in the GOP and the White House are, then you don’t know Roy Moore. First off, he doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written.”

The Constitution mentions rights several times, firstly to recognize the rights of the state and federal governments. In the Bill of Rights, it refers to the Rights of Persons in Amendment 5, stating: “No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury.” It also references double jeopardy, the right not to incriminate oneself, “nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

Get Judge Roy Moore’s autobiography!

Amendment 6 addresses the rights of the accused in criminal cases. There also are references to the right to vote and women’s suffrage rights.

It’s the Declaration of Independence, which declared the principles established in the Constitution, that states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Several commentators noted that America’s Founders were very aware of the political implications of asserting the existence of God-given rights, because any rights granted by a government could be withdrawn by that same government.

Cortney O’Brien wrote at Townhall: “Thankfully, Todd doesn’t teach U.S. constitutional law in college. But, he does have a dangerous platform of millions of viewers to espouse his arrogant, elitist views.”

Moore – whose opponent in the December election, Democrat Doug Jones, this week said one of his highest priorities is absolute affirmation of abortion – on Tuesday defeated Sen. Luther Strange, the candidate handpicked for the nomination by Washington’s GOP establishment.

Twice elected chief justice of Alabama and twice removed for refusing to follow federal court orders on the Ten Commandments and same-sex marriage, Moore defeated Strange by roughly 10 percentage points. Strange was appointed to the seat earlier this year by disgraced former Gov. Robert Bentley following the confirmation of former Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

Not only did Moore win easily, he overcame millions of dollars in attack ads from the Senate Leadership Fund, which is closely aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore also won despite President Trump’s active support for Strange.

WND commentator Michael Brown said the election victory “sends a message to the GOP establishment from fed-up Republicans across the country: ‘We’ve had it with your compromising and your political games. We’ve had it with career politicians in general. You represent what we reject. You represent one of the major reasons we voted for Donald Trump. Your time in D.C. is over.'”

Responding to Todd’s comment about Moore, a post on the social-media curation site Twitchy was headlined: “‘Dumb as a ROCK!’ Chuck Todd proves himself IGNORANT of the Constitution with a dig at Moore.”

“Don’cha love it when media elites prove they’re clueless about even the most basic fundamentals of America? Like the Constitution? Look at this nonsense from Chuck Todd.”

Chuck Todd just said that Roy Moore “doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution,” because he said our rights come from God. ‍♂️ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 27, 2017

“Moore is right,” added Twitchy editor Alex Griswold.

The quote he played from Moore was “rights don’t come from government, they don’t come from the Bill of Rights, they come from God.” — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 27, 2017

“The Founders knew if the government gave us our rights they could just as easily take them away,” Griswold said. “God-given makes rights inherent, and the Constitution protects us from the government infringing on said rights. Seems Chuck missed this tidbit.”

Get Judge Roy Moore’s autobiography!