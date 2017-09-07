Erdogan henchman indicted for attacking protesters

Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan is getting a “lesson” in democracy with the indictments of members of his security detail who beat up protesters during his visit to the U.S., says a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called the charges against 15 Turkish security guards, two Turkish-Canadians and two Turkish-Americans “unjust and biased.”

The counts include assault, hate crimes, and a “conspiracy to assault protesters and law enforcement officials.”

WND, at the time of the May 16 incident, posted video of the melee and reported Erdogan was seen watching his security officials beat up protesters.

CNN reported the video shows Erdogan standing near his car as the fighting broke out then turning his back and walking into the Turkish Embassy.

Photos and videos of the scene on Embassy Row during rush hour showed men in dark suits punching and kicking protesters, including some who were lying on the ground. Two men were seen bleeding from the head.

The State Department immediately launched an investigation and summoned Turkey’s ambassador to the U.S., Serdar Kılıç, to the State Department, a senior State Department official told CNN.

“The conduct of Turkish security personnel earlier this week is deeply disturbing,” the official said then. “The State Department has raised its concerns about these events at the highest levels and a thorough investigation that will allow us to hold the responsible individuals accountable is of the utmost importance to us.”

The new report about Erdogan’s lesson in democracy comes from the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

It describes how the small group of protesters who oppose Erdogan’s crackdowns on civil rights were beaten and kicked by his bodyguards.

“A 61-year-old woman later told the Guardian she had feared for her life after guards punched her in the face, and when 60-year-old Turkish-American Reza Dersimi tried to assist her, he, too, was assaulted,” the report said.

Several of the attackers were arrested, some ran away and some remain at large.

“The arrests infuriated Turkey’s president. ‘They have incarcerated our citizens!’ cried Erdogan, who has regularly thrown foreign journalists and human rights leaders into Turkish prisons. ‘How is that possible? What type of legislation is this, what type of law?'” the report said.

