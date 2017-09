(NY POST) Sergio Dipp wasn’t ready for some football.

The debut of ESPN’s newest “Monday Night Football” sideline reporter lit up social media as he nervously stumbled and bumbled his way through his first report late in the first quarter of the Chargers-Broncos game.

The 29-year-old Dipp, who mainly appears on ESPN Deportes, joined play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, the first woman to call an NFL regular season game since 1987, and rookie color commentator Rex Ryan, the former Jets and Bills coach, on the broadcast.