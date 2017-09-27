European capital: More Muslims than Catholics in school

(YAHOO NEWS) — After the bombshell election result in Germany that saw a far-right party enter parliament for the first time in 60 years, the next European country to go to the polls is neighbouring Austria.

And one of the main issues that propelled the AfD to 94 seats in the federal parliament with 12.6 per cent of the vote is also very much at the heart of the election next door.

Islam is the fastest growing religion in Catholic-majority Austria with 700,000 Muslims now living in the country – twice as many as in 2001. In the capital Vienna, there are now more Muslim than Catholic children in state primary schools.