Execution in Nevada to use powerful opioid fentanyl

(CNN) At a time when the United States is grappling with an epidemic of opioid-related overdose deaths, one state is turning to a very high-potency opioid for criminal executions.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include some prescription painkillers as well as illicit drugs such as heroin and street fentanyl. The majority of drug overdose deaths nationwide involve an opioid, and about 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, the Nevada Department of Corrections is preparing to use fentanyl in a three-part drug combination for an upcoming execution, it said in a statement August 17.