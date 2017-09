(USA TODAY) SAN FRANCISCO — A thriving ecosystem of websites that allow users to automatically generate millions of fake “likes” and comments on Facebook has been documented by researchers at the University of Iowa.

Working with a computer scientist at Facebook and one in Lahore, Pakistan, the team found more than 50 sites offering free, fake “likes” for users’ posts in exchange for access to their accounts, which were used to falsely “like” other sites in turn.