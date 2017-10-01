Farah to be honored with Trumps

WND founder and CEO Joseph Farah is set to receive the first-ever M. Stanton Evans Lifetime Achievement for Excellence in Journalism award at the 2018 Western Conservative Conference.

Farah will receive the award at a dinner gala to be held during the two-day conference, which is scheduled for March 23-24, 2018, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m thrilled for the honor,” said Farah, who founded both the Western Journalism Center and WND.com. “It looks like I will be in distinguished company for this event. It’s so meaningful when colleagues appreciate your work over a lifetime.”

Farah has previously been honored with awards for integrity in journalism, newspaper design, headline writing and religion coverage – all by different news organizations. He has received other major awards from groups such as Proclaiming Justice to the Nations and the Zionist Organization of America.

“The Western Conservative Conference bills itself as “The premier gathering of conservatives in the western United States.”

Confirmed speakers for next March’s events include former presidential candidate Herman Cain, best-selling author and WND columnist Bill Federer, Western Center for Journalism chairman Floyd Brown, investigative reporter Aaron Klein, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, attorney Jim Lacy and Trevor Loudon, the international terrorism expert who made the eye-opening documentary “The Enemies Within.”

The WCC has also invited several big names to speak at next year’s conference, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, NRA Executive Director Wayne LaPierre, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, former White House adviser Steve Bannon, actor Jon Voight, director Clint Eastwood, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Sheriff David Clarke, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and radio talk show host Laura Ingraham.

The conference will be co-chaired by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit, former COO of the Trump campaign.

The organizers promise panels on critical topics such as media bias, immigration, “draining the swamp,” repealing Obamacare, tax reform, voter fraud, threats to religious freedom and assaults on law-enforcement officers.

More information about the conference, including ticket information and travel tips, can be found at WesternConservative.org.

