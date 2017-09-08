FEC Dems renew bid to regulate Internet, Drudge

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) They’ve repeatedly tried and failed to impose regulations on Internet political communications, possibly even media sites like the Drudge Report, but congressional testimony that unnamed Russians spent $100,000 for politically themed ads on Facebook is sparking a new bid by Democrats on the Federal Election Commission.

Commissioner Ellen Weintraub and former FEC Chairwoman Ann Ravel quickly reacted to reports on the Russian ads targeting voters, using their favorite social media tool – Twitter – to indicate their new focus.

“Oh, that’s not good,” tweeted Weintraub. “I wholeheartedly agree,” responded Ravel to a series of tweets that included the Russia influence report.