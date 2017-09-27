Feds fear terrorists will use grenade-dropping drones on U.S.

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Top federal officials warned Wednesday of the threat of terrorists using drones to conduct attacks in the U.S., saying they fear the possibility of dropping a grenade or spreading a toxin to kill Americans.

Islamic extremists overseas have made use of drones for some time, but the threat is now realistic here at home, the officials said, adding that realizing the problem is much easier than coming up with a defense.

“Two years ago this was not a problem. A year ago this was an emerging problem. Now it’s a real problem,” said Nicholas J. Rasmussen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.