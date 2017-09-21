Feds seize enough fentanyl to kill 32 million people

(Daily Caller) Federal authorities seized enough lethal doses of fentanyl to kill 32 million Americans during a single sting operation in New York City last month.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents working with local police made the grab during a raid Aug. 1, finding 140 pounds of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid roughly 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Bridget Brennan, New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor, announced the record haul Monday, along with the additional seizure of 55 pounds of fentanyl and 75 pounds of heroin and cocaine during a separate raid Sept. 5, reports NBC New York.

Authorities estimate that the 270 pounds of total narcotics seized in New York City over the past month carries a street value of more than $30 million. Brennan said they seized enough lethal doses of fentanyl to kill 32 million people, or roughly 10 percent of the U.S. population.