(Bloomberg) Federal disaster-relief officials say they’re “considering making changes” to a policy banning churches, synagogues and mosques from receiving rebuilding aid that’s routinely given to other non-profits, such as zoos and museums.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for a two-month delay in a lawsuit over the policy to give the Trump administration time to rethink its position, according to court papers filed Friday.

A trio of Texas churches slammed by Hurricane Harvey last month are suing to force FEMA