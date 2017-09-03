Female deputy DA found bloody, beaten after gang attack

(Fox News) A deputy district attorney was the victim of a gruesome gang attack in Orange County, Calif., in an apparent attempt to prevent her from giving closing arguments in a gang murder trial.

The woman, whose name has been withheld, stumbled — bloody and bruised — into the Newport Workout gym in Newport Beach early Thursday morning, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. A trainer inside the gym came to her aid.

“It looked as if a bucket of red-blood paint was poured over her head and every part of her face and shirt was red,” trainer Ron Cary told Fox 11, adding that he initially thought the woman had fallen while jogging.