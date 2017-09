(ABC News) A 16-year-old high school junior became the first female quarterback from her school, and possibly in the state of Florida, to throw a touchdown pass in a game.

Holly Neher, of Hollywood Hills High School in South Florida, threw a 42-yard touchdown pass Thursday in the fourth quarter of her team’s 21-7 loss to Hallandale High School.

“I started jumping up and down. My teammates started jumping on me,” Holly told ABC News of the reaction. “Coaches were screaming from the sidelines. Everyone started hitting me on the helmet.”