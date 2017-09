(NY POST) Portions of the Florida Keys ravaged by Hurricane Irma will allow residents to return to survey damage from the monster storm, whose US death toll rose to 11 on Tuesday.

Two US Navy amphibious assault ships will arrive at the Keys to help distribute food and evacuate 10,000 people who decided to stay put during the storm.

An aircraft carrier was also due to anchor off Key West to aid in search-and-rescue efforts.