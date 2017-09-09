Florida-bound Hurricane Irma back to Category 5

(ABC News) Hurricane Irma strengthened back into a Category 5 storm Friday night as it made landfall on the Camaguey Archipelago of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Irma’s status as a Category 4 storm was relatively short-lived, having been downgraded from a Category 5 storm early Friday morning.

As of 11 p.m. ET, Irma was about 300 miles from Miami and moving about 13 mph toward the west, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Irma remains forecast to hit the Florida Keys as a Category 5 storm.