Florida braced for 130 mph winds, 15ft storm surge

(London Telegraph) Florida is braced for 130mph winds, 20 inches of rain and a 15ft surge in water levels tonight following dire warnings of the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The storm pounded Cuba’s northern coast earlier on Saturday before heading towards Florida, where 6.3m people – around a third of the state’s population – have been ordered to evacuate.

At least 25 people have been killed in the Caribbean as the hurricane left devastation in its wake.

Still a Category 5 storm when it crashed into Cuba in the early hours of Saturday, Irma weakened to Category 3 as it tore along the island’s northern coastline, downing power lines, bending palm trees and sending huge waves crashing over sea walls.