Florida declares state of emergency for Irma

(MIAMI HERALD) — Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon as Hurricane Irma strengthened into a Category 4 storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. advisory Monday, Irma grew to 140 mph sustained winds as it chugged at 13 mph through the Caribbean. Irma’s projected to turn west-northwest by the end of the day Tuesday, moving on an overall track that increased the possibility that South Florida will feel its effects, if not take a direct hit.

It’s also supposed to strengthen over the next two days. At its current sustained wind speeds, Irma would be the biggest hurricane to hit South Florida since Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in 1992.