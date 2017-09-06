Planned Parenthood on DREAMers: 'Every person has the right to live'

For those who run abortion giants such as the National Abortion Rights Action League and Planned Parenthood, the immigration policy fight going on in the United States now is all about … abortion.

Shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created by President Obama as a “temporary” plan to protect illegal aliens while Congress acted, Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, tweeted: “Our doors remain open to all, including DREAMers and DACA recipients – no matter what.”

Cruel. Unacceptable. We won’t stand silent. Our doors remain open to all, including DREAMers and DACA recipients – no matter what. https://t.co/HwIkXveGmq — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 5, 2017

Richards, after describing the president’s action as “Cruel. Unacceptable,” soon added: “Time to fight like hell. One step you can take right away: Call Congress. Tell them to pass the #DREAMAct.”

The comment drew stunned disbelief on Twitter.

eMarc21 responded, “Please don’t complain about deporting children if you support murdering them.”

And Cathy Wright wrote: “‘Cruel and unacceptable.’ As compared to, say, ripping off arms and leegs and crushing the head of an unborn child?”

Robert Wilson commented, “Any person that advocates and profits off of the dismemberment of unborn children has no moral right to call anything else cruel.”

In a long stream of negative reactions was Maria Block’s suggestion: “Don’t think of it as deportation, rather an abortion of sorts. You know, my country my choice kind of things. Is it more acceptable now?”

Twitchy noted, “Funny that, Cecile having the gall to call anything ‘cruel’ or ‘unacceptable.'”

And when Planned Parenthood followed with, “The Trump admin continues their harsh attacks against immigrant communities, rooted in racism & white supremacist ideology,” Twitchy reacted: “Oh and heartless. Huh. You know what’s really heartless, cruel and unacceptable, Cecile? It rhymes with shmabortion.”

Twitchy also noted that NARAL was fretting that rescinding DACA would stop DREAMers from having abortions.

“Because we’re sure the first thing that went through Dreamers’ minds today when they learned the Trump administration was ending DACA was, ‘OMG, this will stop me from getting an abortion!'” said Twitchy.

“Only NARAL … well and Planned Parenthood, buk honestly these days they seem like one and the same to us:”

#DACA allowed #DREAMers to work legally, pursue their education—and access healthcare without fear of deportation. — NARAL (@NARAL) September 5, 2017

“You know what else allows these folks to pursue their education and access healthcare without fear of deportation? Being here LEGALLY,” the commentary said.

NARAL then went snarky: “Every person deserves the right to make their own reproductive health decisions, regardless of immigration status.”

Every person deserves the right to make their own reproductive health decisions, regardless of immigration status. — NARAL (@NARAL) September 5, 2017

“Leave it to NARAL to make DACA about abortion. *eye roll*,” wrote Twitchy. “And they wonder why so few of us take them seriously.”

The conversation was capped when Planned Parenthood pushed a fundraising email based on the issue.

It said, in part: “Here at Planned Parenthood, we firmly believe that every person has the right to live, work, and raise a family freely and without the threat of deportation or separation. We believe in every person’s right to control their own destiny and their own body. We stand with our allies who are leading this fight and will never stop fighting for this visions.”

“‘We firmly believe that every person has the right to live.’ EVERY person? Even those unborn ones? Right, suuuuuuure you do,” said Twitchy.

Cameron Gray responded, “And PETA just endorsed bacon.”

Planned Parenthood and other abortion interests already have been dealing with their own scandal in recent months: undercover videos that reveal Planned Parenthood executives negotiating for higher pay for the body parts of unborn children. One famously lobbied for higher pay because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

The issue has prompted some states to review funding for the abortion giant, multiple congressional investigations and referrals from congressional committees for formal investigations.

The abortion lobby has responded by suing the undercover investigators for allegedly violating their privacy.

