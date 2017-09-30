Found: Election collusion between Facebook and Hillary

WASHINGTON – Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg colluded with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election campaign, charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange tweeted links to email exchanges between Clinton’s former campaign chairman, John Podesta, and Sandberg, demonstrating Sandberg used her position at the leading social networking site to promote Clinton’s candidacy.

“I still want HRC to win badly. I am still here to help as I can. She came over and was magical with my kids,” Sandberg wrote in an email to Podesta.

In another email, Podesta thanked Sandberg for assisting the Clinton campaign.

“Wishing you a happy New Year. 2015 was challenging, but we ended in a good place thanks to your help and support. Look forward to working with you to elect the first woman President of the United States,” Podesta wrote to the Facebook COO on Jan. 2, 2016.

Podesta emails reveal that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wanted Hillary Clinton to win “badly”, provided research to her in March 2015 and met privately with her on multiple occasions. https://t.co/SxNQ4etdPD pic.twitter.com/dqyRG2zuln — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) September 28, 2017

In an email dated Aug. 7, 2015, Zuckerberg asked Podesta to put him in touch with people he could collaborate with to assist Clinton with her bid for the presidency.

“I enjoyed spending time with you yesterday and our conversation gave me a lot to think about. Thanks for sharing your experiences with CAP and some of the choices you made as you put the organization together. I hope it’s okay if I reach out as my thinking develops to get your ideas and reactions.

“If there are any other folks you think I should talk to, please let me know. Thanks again”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to Hilliary Clinton campaign head John Podesta, Aug 7, 2015: https://t.co/MYzqX2qWic pic.twitter.com/RvZlcpZrnD — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) September 29, 2017

Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s vice president of communications, revealed the Facebook founder strategized with Podesta to implement “structures” and “policies” to assure Clinton a victory.

“John, I wanted to add my personal thanks, too. Mark can be a demanding and inquisitive student, and he was both impressed and grateful for your time and candor. He’s begun a challenging journey to direct his wealth to have an impact as great as Facebook and your ideas and perspectives really moved his thinking. I know he was focused on the kinds of structures he should put together, but now I suspect he’ll be paying more attention to the types of people he needs – policy entrepreneurs and strategists – as he thinks about next steps,” Elliot wrote in an Aug. 7, 2015, email. “Any and all suggestions are welcome among folks you know or have worked with.”

As U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller investigates claims Trump colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 presidential election, FBI officials are pressing to broaden the scope of the probe by investigating Facebook’s role in the election.

Mueller is examining potentially illegal Facebook ad sales to Russian entities in the lead-up to the election.

FBI sources have asserted that Zuckerberg and Facebook executives were aware for almost two years that Russian entities were purchasing ads but failed to report the illegal activities to federal authorities.

Other foreign entities, Ukraine and China, were running similar ad schemes through Facebook, the FBI sources claim.

