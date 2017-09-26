Fraud? 248 counties have more voters than eligible citizens

Lowndes County, Alabama, has been accused of having 131 percent of its total eligible population on its list of registered voters.

Another 247 counties have the same problem, prompting the Public Interest Legal Foundation to send letters to officials, warning them to clean up their voter rolls or face legal consequences.

PILF explained to the counties that “federal law requires election officials to conduct a reasonable effort to maintain voter registration lists free of dead voters, ineligible voters, and voters who have moved away.”

But these counties show they have “significantly more voters on the registration rolls than it has eligible, living, citizen voters.”

There are 11 more Alabama counties with the problem: Macon, Perry, Greene, Wilcox, Hale, Marengo, Dallas, Conecuh, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington.

Kentucky has 41 counties with more voters than residents, Michigan 32, Iowa 31, Illinois 22, Mississippi 19, Colorado 17, Texas 12, Alabama 12, South Dakota 12, Nebraska 9, Georgia 6, New York 6, West Virginia 6, New Mexico 5, North Carolina 5, California 2, Louisiana 2, Montana 2, Virginia 2, Arizona 1 and Florida 1.

The letter asks for information about the counties’ procedures for verifying voters.

“It is our hope that your county will work quickly to provide for inspection of all records relating to your list maintenance practices. … If not, according to federal law, a lawsuit under the NVRA may be filed within 90 days after the failure to permit inspection or failure to provide the documents.”

PILF President J. Christian Adams explained said that during the 2016 election, 24 states had “bloated voter rolls.”

“Voter fraud begins with corrupted voter rolls. Our nation’s voter rolls have records that cannot be distinguished between living or dead; citizen or alien; resident or relocated. We hear about possible cyber-attacks, but we aren’t doing enough to fix voter rolls that are certainly corrupt,” he said.

“The voter rolls are so bad in some states that election officials would have a hard time telling the difference between sabotage and negligence.”

The Public Interest Legal Foundation explained it has a record of bringing litigation against counties and locales with bloated voter rolls resulting in settlements and consent decrees that are intended to maintain the integrity of that information.

PILF explained that if a local official fails to respond or declines to allow inspection of election records, he risks a federal lawsuit.

WND recently reported when it was found that more than 6,000 people used out-of-state driver’s licenses to vote in New Hampshire last November.

Trump claimed in February that out-of-state voters tipped the New Hampshire election, both against him and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte. The Boston Globe at the time dismissed his allegation as “groundless.”

But the vast majority of the 6,000 voters have neither obtained an in-state license nor registered a motor vehicle since the November vote, according to an inquiry by Republican Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, the Washington Times reported.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in New Hampshire by 2,736 votes while Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Ayotte by 1,017 votes.

The records from the New Hampshire Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety show 6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses. But as of Aug. 30, only 1014, about 15 percent, had been issued New Hampshire driver’s licenses.

Of the remaining 5,526, only 3.3 percent had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.

The Times said 196 people today are being investigated for voting illegally both in New Hampshire and in other states.

Adams obtained voter-registration records from eight of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, discovering 1,046 illegal aliens were illegally registered to vote.

John Fund, author of several books on election fraud, told WND in March the Obama administration created an environment for vote fraud to thrive.

“When it comes to illegal votes,” he said, “we need to end the Obama administration’s consistent refusal to cooperate with states on allowing access to records of legal foreigners, illegal aliens and the Justice Department’s refusal to require states to maintain clear voter lists if they accept federal funds for voting purposes.

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of the Houston, Texas-based vote-monitoring nonprofit True the Vote, told WND “no one knows how many noncitizens are voting, because under the Obama administration, attempts to find answers were blocked at every turn.”

