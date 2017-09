(DAILY MAIL) A German teenager who ran away to join ISIS may yet face the death penalty, Iraq’s Prime Minister has warned.

Linda Wenzel was dragged from the rubble in Mosul as Iraqi forces liberated the city in July and is now being held in Baghdad where her fate rests in the hands of the country’s court system.

The 16-year-old, who left her home in Pulsnitz, eastern Germany, last year to join the terror group, is desperate to return to Europe amid fears she could spend years in jail.