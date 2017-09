(London Evening Standard) Luxury toilet paper used by millions of people in the UK is destroying endangered reindeer habitats, Greenpeace has claimed.

Velvet toilet paper is being produced using pulp from protected forest areas of north Sweden, a study found. The area is home to reindeer, wolves and lynx.

The Greenpeace report said that Essity, Velvet’s owner, is sourcing pulp from mills supplied by logging companies that are clear-cutting some of the region’s last remaining old-growth trees, a crucial habitat for reindeer.