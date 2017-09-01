Group fundraises for Texans' abortions following hurricane

(Washington Free Beacon) A Texas-based non-profit has created an “Emergency Fund for Harvey Survivors,” a fundraiser focused on collecting funds for women who seek abortions in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Lilith Fund “funds abortion and advocates for change through the movement for reproductive justice,” according to its mission statement. On Thursday, the group’s official Facebook page posted a graphic of Houston reading, “Join us in supporting Harvey survivors seeking an abortion but cannot afford it.” The post included a link to where users could donate money to assist displaced women obtain abortions.