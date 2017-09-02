Gun pulled in fight between back-to-school shoppers at Walmart

(USA Today) A gun was pulled after two pairs of women fought over the last notebook on a shelf at a Walmart in Michigan this week, according to police.

Novi Police Detective Scott Baetens told the Detroit Free Press that police have reviewed video footage of the Monday incident recorded on a witness’ cellphone and have submitted the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The fight at the Novi Towne Center store involved two Farmington Hills residents, ages 46 and 32, and a mother and daughter from South Lyon, ages 51 and 20.

WCRZ-FM reported that the two Farmington Hills women were shopping for school supplies when one of them reached for the last notebook on the shelf. Police told the Free Press that the 20-year-old also reached for it.