Here's the antidote to St. Louis riots and rage

The more you give in to angry people, the worse they get.

Case in point: black protesters in St. Louis, Missouri.

Violent Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police after ex-St. Louis cop Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of drug dealer Anthony Lamar-Smith.

Smith was attempting to flee from police when he slammed his vehicle into a police cruiser and took off, causing a dangerous high-speed chase. Stockley, who is white, claimed he shot the suspect, who is black, in self-defense because he thought Smith was reaching for a gun.

According to St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson, the prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Stockley did not act in self-defense.

Smith was out on parole for convictions of drug distribution, theft and illegal gun possession at the time of the shooting.

But facts don’t matter to angry blacks. The acquittal of Stockley gave Black Lives Matter license to riot and assault police. What began as a protest march erupted with a wild mob tearing through downtown St. Louis and through the city’s affluent areas. Protesters said they wanted whites to feel the pain.

Protesters burned American flags, damaged police cruisers and destroyed businesses. At least 10 officers were assaulted with bricks and bottles; 23 suspects were arrested. The violence caused local businesses to cancel major venues. Protesters also temporarily shut down a major mall in St. Louis. They chanted, “You kill one of us, we kill your economy,” and they carried Black Lives Matters signs.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, a liberal Democrat, said in a statement that she is “appalled” by what happened to Smith and she is “sobered by this outcome.” She wrote, “I will continue my work to create a more equitable community.”

Her attempt to pacify the mob failed. Late in the evening, approximately 1,000 protesters descended on the mayor’s home, breaking windows and splattering red paint on it. Police eventually used tear gas to disperse the mob.

The head of the St. Louis City NAACP, Adolphus M. Pruitt, asked President Trump and the Justice Department to immediately review Stockley’s acquittal. The NAACP said the community has lost faith in local authorities to fairly handle such cases.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens was highly critical during his 2016 campaign of how former liberal Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon allowed the Ferguson protests to devolve into full-on riots after Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot 18-year-old thug Michael Brown in self-defense.

In advance of the Stockley acquittal, Gov. Greitens reportedly met with Anthony Lamar-Smith’s fiancée, black state lawmakers, black St. Louis ministers and law enforcement in the hopes of projecting a message that peaceful protest would be tolerated but violence wouldn’t. Greitens, a decorated former Navy SEAL, wisely put the National Guard on standby, and some troops were deployed to guard “critical infrastructure.”

Even though the Republican governor was pro-active in reaching out to black leaders, they did nothing to help calm the situation. Why? Because these people don’t want peace. They identify more with Black Lives Matter than they do with decent whites and police. They don’t want a solution; they want revenge against whites.

The NAACP and so-called black “leaders” have inflamed racial tensions for years by falsely screaming “racism” any time a white officer is involved in the shooting of a black suspect. They never tell the truth about dangerous criminals like Anthony Lamar-Smith, Michael Brown, and other black thugs who caused their own deaths. They get power and wealth by promoting racial division, and they will never hold the thugs accountable.

Meanwhile, there’s a major debate on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA – Obama’s back-door plan to give 900,000 “Dreamers” (illegal aliens) amnesty. The so-called “Dreamers” are demanding amnesty now. If Republicans give in, amnesty will have a devastating impact on black employment, schools and on their quality of life. Yet the NAACP, Urban League and the Congressional Black Caucus support amnesty! With the exception of a few black conservatives, no one in the black community is sounding the alarm about this looming catastrophe.

Blacks are oblivious; they’re busy defending spoiled and privileged SJW idiots Colin Kaepernick and ESPN commentator Jemele Hill.

Liberal politicians are welcoming illegal aliens and fighting President Trump’s effort to secure the border and deport them.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti want “sanctuary cities” to protect illegals regardless of their criminal history while ignoring their black constituents. The public schools in Chicago are war zones. Drugs and crime are out of control, and there are no black men with courage to stop the destruction.

As a result, blacks are fleeing Chicago and Los Angeles in droves. New Census data show Chicago’s Hispanic population surged by 17,000 in a one-year period, making Hispanics the second-largest ethnic group in the city. Meanwhile, the black population is shrinking, with 42,000 moving out due to violence and lack of jobs.

The rage in the black community is palpable, but it’s misdirected. Instead of blaming cops, whites and President Trump, blacks need to get their act together and drop their rage, which is blinding them from seeing the real enemy and how Democrats are exploiting them.

