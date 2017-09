(THE HILL) — Former President Obama will host an event this fall for Phil Murphy, the Democrat running for governor of New Jersey, Democratic sources say.

Murphy served as U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2013 under Obama. He also worked for more than two decades at Goldman Sachs.

It’s one of several events Obama is expected to attend in the coming weeks as he seeks to lend his star power to Democrats across the country.