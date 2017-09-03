He's still 'Sheriff Joe' – and here comes his 2nd act

The politics of Arizona are a mess. What traditionally was a politically conservative state is now a mish-mash of East Coast liberals, FDR Democrats, traditional Republicans and RINOs. The best RINO examples are Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake. Both are turning themselves inside out to try to gather support from all corners, pretending to be “real” Republicans while, at the same time, selling out to the other side.

McCain is outspoken in his antagonism of President Trump. While Flake isn’t as outspoken, he also bucks the president. Both are up for re-election in 2018. McCain likely won’t run again, so he feels free to go full-fledged, anti-Trump. But Flake wants re-election and is desperately trying to hang onto his GOP support while he is clearly anti-Trump.

It’s an interesting balancing act, and it isn’t working very well.

Then President Donald Trump did as he hinted he would – granted a full, presidential pardon to Joe Arpaio, the former, 23-year sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, the man known as “America’s toughest sheriff.”

Arpaio was convicted of a misdemeanor – having been accused of not following court orders dealing with traffic stops by his deputies. He was accused of having them target people who likely might have been illegal aliens. The court said that was a no-no and it had to stop.

Allegedly, it didn’t, and after a protracted legal battle, Sheriff Joe was convicted and faced the possibility of a six-month jail sentence this fall.

He had petitioned for a jury trial but it was denied him, and that became an important part of his argument against his conviction. Keep in mind that Arpaio’s conviction and upcoming sentence was the result of a single judge.

Most simply, his “crime” was based on allegations of approving and encouraging “racial profiling” in traffic stops.

Keep in mind, back in 2008 when this started, illegal immigration in Arizona was at a record high (reportedly up 70 percent) and so was crime. Keep in mind that illegal immigration is a federal crime. Arpaio’s deputies carried out a crackdown to bring law and order to the area.

He was so successful that he aroused the ire of the ACLU, MALDEF, the Obama Justice Department and, ultimately, his political opposition gained millions of dollars from George Soros. Those funds enabled Arpaio’s opponent in the last sheriff’s election to beat him. They were like crazed dogs that refused to give up on their effort to destroy Joe.

Since then came the legal charges, the court action and the conviction. It has caused an uproar in Arizona and in Washington, on both sides of the aisle. Liberals are screaming that it’s an example of approving the violation of the civil rights of people, Trump rewarding bigotry, and it undermines Trump’s statement that he respects the law.

Joe Arpaio really is a patriot. He’s from an immigrant family, so he understands what that means. He respects the law and respects the obligations of citizenship for his family and for the people he’s served over his long career.

He joined the military when he was 18. After his stint in the Army, he was a policeman in Washington, D.C., and later in Nevada. That was followed more than 25 years with the Drug Enforcement Administration as a special agent.

Following that, he ran for sheriff in Maricopa County, and the rest is history. Not only was he tough, he had some amazing rules: pink underwear for inmates because they kept stealing regular issue; tent cities for prisoners to cut costs; cheap inmate meals; resumption of chain gangs for men and women prisoners; and strict jail rules, including no porn, coffee or smoking. He wasn’t fooling. Liberals hated it, calling it comparable to concentration camps.

But, Arpaio has seen what illegal immigration has done to his county, state and this country. Bottom line, he believes we have an obligation to protect our country. As a matter of fact, the problems brought him out of retirement to run for sheriff in 1992 to deal with the problems facing his county. He got re-elected every time since.

Now, with all the legal battles over his department policies, he says he’s done nothing more than obey federal law, a law that at the same time, President Obama was ignoring.

Over the years, I’ve interviewed Joe Arpaio a number of times on my talk-radio program and found him to be candid, with no political BS. It was clear he said what he believed, and it was an honest assessment of the problems law enforcement face in Arizona and in the country as a whole.

To give you an idea of his humanity, I had him scheduled for my program when I learned bluntly, and without warning from station management one Tuesday morning, that my program had been canceled. It was all part of corporate plans to gut the local stations of their local hosts, and I was one of them. I asked if I could do my scheduled program that upcoming Saturday and was told “no.”

I had to cancel the guests I’d scheduled, and Joe Arpaio was one of them. I called his office to tell them, and his assistant was so concerned – not about the interview cancellation, but she was worried that my show was dropped because I had scheduled Sheriff Joe.

I assured her that was not the case and thanked her profusely for her concern. Let me tell you, there are few, if any, people in the news who would have reacted that way and I appreciated it very much.

Arpaio is 85 years old now – respect him for that. He says he has no plans to retire. What that means, at this point, is anyone’s guess. Knowing Joe, it will be spectacular.

Donald Trump called Sheriff Joe Arpaio “a real patriot.” So do I, and so do patriotic Arizona citizens.

Joe Arpaio says he’s “not going anywhere.”

I can’t wait!

