Hillary asks, 'What happened?' Cahn answers

I find it difficult to believe that Hillary Clinton’s book, “What Happened,” is No. 1 in sales this week.

Do that many people really think she has answers?

Ironically, right behind Hillary’s book is Jonathan Cahn’s “The Paradigm,” which actually explains who she is, what her husband represents and how they despoiled the nation, the culture and led America away from the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel with the help of their political-spiritual successor, Barack Hussein Obama.

It’s quite a story – one for the ages.

It’s a daring book with a powerful prophetic premise: Not only does history repeat itself, but so do historical character types.

In his groundbreaking first book, “The Harbinger,” Cahn showed how the 9/11 attack mirrored the imminent judgment of ancient Israel, with so many striking parallels as to render coincidence implausible.

“The Paradigm” builds upon that foundation to reveal shockingly eerie personality types from ancient Israel who seemingly presaged the political careers of the Clintons and Obama.

Before you scoff, I urge you to read the book. You will learn a lot more about “what happened” from Cahn than you will from Hillary’s excuse-making, rationalizations and blame-game finger-pointing.

If you were stunned by “The Harbinger,” prepare to be shocked by “The Paradigm.”

What’s so shocking?

Cahn makes the persuasive case that Bill Clinton’s spiritual-political forebear is none other than King Ahab, the rottenest, most corrupt, detestable leader of the North Kingdom of Israel’s checkered past. Cahn’s exquisitely detailed comparison of the two is hard to ignore.

Not surprisingly, Hillary is a Queen Jezebel “type” – if you hadn’t figured that out yet for yourself. But Cahn’s research and analysis is spot on.

Obama is Joram, the son of Ahab and Jezebel who took over as king following Ahab’s death. Most people don’t know much about Joram, less famous than his father but equally contemptible.

There’s much more to the book than these revelations, but I dare not try to recap it all in a column – or, even a series of columns. This book is worthy of being read by every believer in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel because of what it suggests about the current state of affairs in America and its future.

Needless to say, nobody does it quite like Jonathan Cahn. The man is truly anointed, inspired and an amazing researcher-writer.

This is not some dry recounting or mere theorizing. He backs up every point with keen insight into current events and the Scriptures.

There is one coincidence involving this book – the timing of its release with the release of Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened.” Even Cahn was surprised about that.

But it’s more than fitting. In fact, maybe it’s not a coincidence at all. Maybe it was divinely inspired.

I would suggest reading them back to back. Then you can determine which book contains more truth and which has more to offer readers.

One thing I never firmly grasped until reading “The Paradigm”: the likenesses in the culture of Baal-worshiping paganism in Phoenicia and Israel to the modern-day American culture of sex-obsession, gender confusion and child sacrifice. It’s palpable. And Cahn, again, makes a strong case for Solomon’s famous line: “There is nothing new under the sun.”

Likewise, there is nothing new about sin.

If I have intrigued you enough to purchase “The Paradigm” and read it cover to cover, I have done my job.

Yes, history does repeat itself. It’s no wonder. It’s been said that history is truly “His story.” And He’s telling us that story today through His timeless Scriptures – knowing that some lessons are just never learned and, even when they are, they are too often forgotten within a single generation.

