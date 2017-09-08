Hillary even blames NBC's Matt Lauer!

(Mediaite) In her new book What Happened, Hillary Clinton went after NBC’s Matt Lauer for his “Commander in Chief Forum” he held during the election.

She explained about how upset she was that at a town hall interview that was supposed to focus on foreign policy, Lauer spent a substantial amount of time on her email scandal.

“Now I was ticked off,” she wrote. “NBC knew exactly what it was doing here. The network was treating this like an episode of The Apprentice, in which [Donald] Trump stars and ratings soar. Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time.”