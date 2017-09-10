Hillary gone wild! Whole world becomes her scapegoat

WASHINGTON – The odds were stacked against Donald Trump to win the presidency in a 2016 race with an entitled Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state and former first lady, spent her entire adult life preparing to become the first female president, and she was the establishment candidate.

Not only were the mainstream media blatantly in favor of Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and then Donald Trump in the general election, the Democratic National Committee brazenly admitted that it rigged its primary to ensure Clinton, even with all her scandals, would be its nominee.

At one point, she was projected to have a 90 percent chance of becoming the next president.

And when she lost, someone – anyone – had to be blamed.

Anyone but Hillary Clinton, of course.

In her upcoming 500-page memoir, “What Happened,” Clinton reportedly lists all the outside forces responsible for her stunning defeat.

Bernie Sanders

Clinton blasts Bernie Sanders for paving the way for “Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

According to excerpts obtained by CNN, the twice-failed presidential candidate claims Sanders was forced to “resort to innuendo and impugning my character” because she and the self-described socialist “agreed on so much.”

The attacks Sanders leveled against her during the primary, Clinton argued, caused “lasting damage.”

“Some of his supporters, the so-called Bernie Bros, took to harassing my supporters online. It got ugly and more than a little sexist,” she wrote. “When I finally challenged Bernie during a debate to name a single time I changed a position or a vote because of a financial contribution, he couldn’t come up with anything. Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

Clinton scoffed at the Vermont independent because he “isn’t a Democrat” and outlined why she disagrees with Sanders’ view of the Democratic Party.

“That’s not a smear, that’s what he says. He didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party,” she wrote. “I am proud to be a Democrat and I wish Bernie were, too.”

Former President Obama

Clinton also blames former President Obama for her defeat.

She writes that she wanted to go after Sanders in the primary because his plans “did not add up” and were “little more than a pipe dream.” But she said she refrained from attacking because she followed Obama’s ineffective advice.

Obama counseled her to “grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could,” she wrote, according to the excerpts.

That strategy, Clinton stated, made her feel she was “in a straitjacket.”

In another part of her book, Clinton argues that Obama would have secured her the Oval Office if he had been more effective at waking the country up to the perils of a Trump presidency.

“I do wonder sometimes about what would have happened if President Obama had made a televised address to the nation in the fall of 2016 warning that our democracy was under attack. Maybe more Americans would have woken up to the threat in time. We’ll never know,” she wrote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Clinton argues that Vice President Joe Biden contributed to her loss because he criticized the Democratic Party during the presidential race.

“Joe Biden said the Democratic Party in 2016 ‘did not talk about what it always stood for – and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class,'” she says. “I find this fairly remarkable, considering that Joe himself campaigned for me all over the Midwest and talked plenty about the middle class.”

Former FBI Director James Comey

According to new transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Aug. 31, then-FBI Director James Comey made the decision not to refer Clinton for prosecution months before FBI agents were finished with the criminal investigation into the scandal-plagued former secretary of state’s mishandling of classified information.

In fact, Comey decided to exonerate Clinton before the FBI interviewed Clinton or key witnesses.

Nonetheless, the person who bears the most blame for her election loss, Clinton argues, is Comey, who tarnished her image as a seasoned leader to a scandal-plagued one.

“Comey’s letter turned that picture upside down,” she wrote.

She wrote that she wanted to “hit back hard” at Comey for calling her “extremely careless” for her illegally using a private server, but she acquiesced to her campaign aides who advised against it.

“My first instinct was that my campaign should hit back hard and explain to the public that Comey had badly overstepped his bounds — the same argument [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein would make months after the election,” Clinton wrote. “That might have blunted the political damage and made Comey think twice before breaking protocol again a few months later. My team raised concerns with that kind of confrontational approach.

“In the end, we decided it would be better to just let it go and try to move on. Looking back, that was a mistake.”

Media, New York Times, NBC’s Matt Lauer

She also blamed the media in general and the New York Times for covering her email scandal.

“The use of my email account was turned into the biggest scandal since lord knows when. And you know, in [the] book I’m just using everything that anybody else said about it besides me to basically say this was the biggest nothing-burger ever.”

In her book, Clinton says she was “ticked off” and “almost physically sick” because NBC “Today Show” host Matt Lauer focused on her email scandal during an interview.

“Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush,” she wrote.

‘1,000 Russian agents’

And she blames Russia.

In June, she claimed “1,000 Russian agents” and “millions” of Russian Twitter bots had colluded with Trump to sink her White House aspirations.

As secretary of state, Clinton approved a deal to sell Uranium One, a company that controlled a fifth of U.S. uranium production, to the Russian atomic agency Rosatom. Later, her husband received, among other things, a $500,000 speaker fee from a Moscow-based investment bank.

Russian President Vladmir Putin

But she blames Russian President Vladmir Putin, claiming he had a “personal vendetta” against her and a “deep resentment against” for the U.S. and helped rig the presidential contest against her.

“I never imagined that he would have the audacity to launch a massive covert attack against our own democracy, right under our noses – and that he’d get away with it.

“There’s nothing I was looking forward to more than showing Putin that his efforts to influence our election and install a friendly puppet had failed,” Clinton wrote. “I know he must be enjoying everything that’s happened instead. But he hasn’t had the last laugh yet.”

The Democratic National Committee

In May, Clinton slapped blame for her loss on the Democratic National Committee. She insisted that when she became the party’s nominee, she inherited “nothing” from the DNC.

“I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party,” she told Recode’s Code Conference in California. “It was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong. I had to inject money into it – the DNC – to keep it going.”

America’s ‘sexism’ and ‘misogyny’

Clinton also blames the sexist and misogynist attitudes of the American public for Trump’s victory.

“What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I’m really asking. I’m at a loss,” she asks in one excerpt.

“I think it’s partly because I’m a woman,” she claims.

American naivete

The American people are to blame for her loss, not only because they are sexist, Clinton argues, but because they are naïve for supporting Trump.

“I think it’s fair to say that I didn’t realize how quickly the ground was shifting under all our feet. I was running a traditional presidential campaign with carefully thought-out policies and painstakingly built coalitions, while Trump was running a reality TV show that expertly and relentlessly stoked Americans’ anger and resentment.”

GOP donor Rebekah Mercer and Breitbart

In May, Clinton even went so far as to blame Republican donor Rebekah Mercer for her loss.

“The Mercers did not invest all that money just for their own amusement,” she said. “We know they played in Brexit, and we know that they came to Jared Kushner and basically said, ‘We will marry our operation,’ which was more as it’s been described, psychographic, sentiment, a lot of harvesting of Facebook information, ‘We will marry that with the RNC on two conditions: You pick Steve Bannon, and you pick Kellyanne Conway. And then we’re in.’ Trump says, ‘Fine, who cares,’ right? So Bannon, who’d been running the Breitbart operation, supplying a lot of untrue, false stories … they married content with delivery and data.”

