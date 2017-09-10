Hillary: Trump's inauguration speech 'a cry from white nationalist gut'

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton said being at President Donald Trump’s inauguration was “like an out-of-body experience” and that his speech was a “cry from the white nationalist gut.”

“But I’m a former first lady, and former presidents and first ladies show up,” Clinton said on “CBS News Sunday Morning.” “It’s part of the demonstration of the continuity of our government. And so there I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut.”

Clinton also told CBS’s Jane Pauley that Trump tapped into a “nostalgia” with his supporters.